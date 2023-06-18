West Side high school to host day of service in honor of Juneteenth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of Juneteenth, North Lawndale College Prep will lead a peace-focused day of service.
Staff and students will participate in the first-ever Odyssey Day of Service alongside members of the North Lawndale community.
They will plant a peace garden and update the school's classrooms with peace corners - giving students a safe space to process trauma and calm their minds and bodies.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.