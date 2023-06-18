Watch CBS News
West Side high school to host day of service in honor of Juneteenth

North Lawndale High School hosting first ever day of service
North Lawndale High School hosting first ever day of service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of Juneteenth, North Lawndale College Prep will lead a peace-focused day of service.

Staff and students will participate in the first-ever Odyssey Day of Service alongside members of the North Lawndale community.

They will plant a peace garden and update the school's classrooms with peace corners - giving students a safe space to process trauma and calm their minds and bodies.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 10:27 AM

