West Side high school to host day of service in honor of Juneteenth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of Juneteenth, North Lawndale College Prep will lead a peace-focused day of service.

Staff and students will participate in the first-ever Odyssey Day of Service alongside members of the North Lawndale community.

They will plant a peace garden and update the school's classrooms with peace corners - giving students a safe space to process trauma and calm their minds and bodies.