Far north suburban Chicago crash leaves motorcyclist dead

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in North Chicago.

At 4 p.m., the North Chicago Fire Department was called for a motorcycle hit by a sport-utility vehicle on U.S. 41 south of Buckley Road.

The motorcyclist was thrown off, and first responders worked on him at the scene. But he was pronounced dead around 4:40 p.m. at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, North Chicago officials said.

The driver of the SUV was test-driving the vehicle from a local dealership. The driver was headed south on 41, and did a U-turn and struck the motorcyclist, officials said.

U.S. 41 was blocked off at the scene.