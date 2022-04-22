North Central College track coach Frank Gramarosso retiring after 39 years; 'It's time"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in almost 60 years, North Central College has opened up a search for a new men's track and field coach.

The second of their dynamic duo is stepping down, and what a run it has been.

"I'm going to be 69 next week, that's why now. The older coaches I talk to, they say you'll know when it's time, and it's time," head coach Frank Gramarosso told CBS 2's Matt Zahn.

So, after 39 years at North Central College, Gramarosso is calling it a career. Maybe just as amazing, the man he took over for as head coach in 2010, Al Carius, is still around, still helping out as part of Gramarosso's staff.

"I've been here for 57 years. Grammy's been here for 39 years," Carius said. "My wife says that Grammy and I, we have the marriage at the college. We will disagree with different things, and we'll debate, debate, debate. Whenever we walk out of the room, we are connected together with the message that we're giving to the team."

"We've been working together for so long, and finish each other's words and sentences," Gramarosso said. "It's a trust, and it's a love that kept us together, going in the same direction."

Few programs at any level can match the success of the Cardinals: 12 national championships, the last five with Gramarosso as head coach. But it's not all about all the banners.

"Winning a title? That's not our goal believe it or not. Our goal for the athletes is to be the best person they can be, the best teammate they can be. When they leave the arena, be the best son, the best student, the best friend. And winning is just a byproduct of that philosophy of doing things the right way," Gramarosso said.

And it is the people that Gramarosso will miss when he does step down at the end of the season.

ZAHN: "What are young going to miss most?"

GRAMAROSSO: "The athletes, I think. … That's what we're here for, to help them."

Gramarosso said he wants to help with the transition to a new coach, and of course stay connected with all the student athletes he's influenced over the years.