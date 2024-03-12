Trailblazing Chicago area college president focused on listening to students

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Dr. Anita Thomas, president of North Central College in Naperville, is a real trailblazer. As the nation celebrates Women's History Month, she said one of her best learning tools in running the college is listening.

Thomas has only been on the job at North Central College since July, but she's made it her home and the students her family.

"I have to get to know them, I have to interact with them; really want to know what attracted them to North Central," she said.

She reaches out to students, and they reach out to her, often dropping by just to say hello. So, in her new office, she ditched the conference table for comfy chairs.

"We've had some really great conversations in the office, I think because of the style," she said.

Conversations are important to Thomas, but she likes to let others do the talking.

"A lot of the decisions come from me really just listening to people generating ideas," she said.

You could say education is in her DNA.

"My father taught at community college. I had an uncle who was a dean in Texas A&M, and so education was really stressed as an important way to contribute to societies to help individuals thrive," she said. "I think it was just a natural fit for me."

So is psychology. In addition to earning bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in that field, Thomas also is a licensed clinical psychologist. She said it helps her in this job.

"There's nothing new under the sun, and yet our students are facing challenges that we have not yet faced," she said. "I've had more conversations about sustainability than I anticipated as they're thinking about climate control, and climate change, and issues."

And they're also thinking about diversity. When she was installed last summer, Thomas became the first woman and first person of color to serve as president of North Central.

"There were two African-American women students who were there in the front row, and they literally turned to each other and pinched themselves," she said. "I could see them doing the 'I can't believe it's her.' I take that very seriously in terms of the role-modeling."

First-year grad student Isabella Mahoney said Thomas is like a mom to the students.

"We all fall back on her and lean on her," she said. "Seeing someone so strong in this position as a woman is really inspiring, and kind of shows me that I'm stronger than I think I am, and I have the ability to grow."

Thomas has held several high-level positions at universities in the Midwest.

She is so approachable that, while she was greeting students on campus, one asked her to help locate the school's lost and found, and Thomas did.