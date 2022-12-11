North Central College football team headed to Stagg Bowl again after beating Mary Hardin-Baylor

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The North Central College Cardinals football team will return to the NCAA Division III National Championship Game after beating Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.

The Cardinals scored on their first drive as Alec Wolff completed a pass from QB Luke Lenhen. They quickly scored another touchdown afterward, as Ethan Greenfield stayed on his feet and punched it in. The score was quickly 14-0 North Central.

The Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders were hanging around down 7 at the half. But the game ended in a dominating 49-14 victory for North Central.

Lehnen had four touchdown passes.

The Cardinals will now go back to the Stagg Bowl for the third time – this time under first-year coach Brad Spencer. Last year, North Central lost the Stagg Bowl to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Stagg Bowl is set for Friday evening. North Central will be up against the University of Mount Union.