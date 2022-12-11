Watch CBS News
Sports

North Central College football team headed to Stagg Bowl again after beating Mary Hardin-Baylor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The North Central College Cardinals football team will return to the NCAA Division III National Championship Game after beating Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.

The Cardinals scored on their first drive as Alec Wolff completed a pass from QB Luke Lenhen. They quickly scored another touchdown afterward, as Ethan Greenfield stayed on his feet and punched it in. The score was quickly 14-0 North Central.

The Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders were hanging around down 7 at the half. But the game ended in a dominating 49-14 victory for North Central.

Lehnen had four touchdown passes.

The Cardinals will now go back to the Stagg Bowl for the third time – this time under first-year coach Brad Spencer. Last year, North Central lost the Stagg Bowl to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Stagg Bowl is set for Friday evening. North Central will be up against the University of Mount Union.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.