Watch CBS News
Local News

North Central College football champs to visit White House

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

North Central football team to be honored at White House
North Central football team to be honored at White House 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only football team who gets to rub elbows with the President of the United States.

Players from the North Central College Cardinals were headed to the White House on Monday, to be honored at the inaugural "College Athlete Day" ceremony.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the event celebrating 90 women's and men's NCAA championship teams from the past year.

The Cardinals recently won their second Division III championship title in December, capping off  a perfect 15-0 season.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.