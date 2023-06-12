North Central College football champs to visit White House

North Central football team to be honored at White House

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only football team who gets to rub elbows with the President of the United States.

Players from the North Central College Cardinals were headed to the White House on Monday, to be honored at the inaugural "College Athlete Day" ceremony.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the event celebrating 90 women's and men's NCAA championship teams from the past year.

The Cardinals recently won their second Division III championship title in December, capping off a perfect 15-0 season.