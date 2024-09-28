North Central College athletic photographer Steve Woltmann set to be honored in hall of fame

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- On Oct. 19, North Central College in Naperville will induct its newest athletic Hall of Fame class.

That class this year includes photographer Steve Woltmann—a staffer who has been at it for 44 years, but who never expected he would get such an honor.

If a sporting event is going on at North Central College, there's a good chance Woltmann will be there doing what he loves.

"It's awesome," Woltmann said. "I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

The Lisle native has been the primary photographer for the Cardinals athletic department since 1980. When he started, it never occurred to him that he would still be at it more than four decades later.

"I'm still blown away to think back that it's been that long," he said. "It really doesn't feel like it. It feels like four years, not 44."

In those 44 years, Woltmann has covered more than 4,000 athletic events, and all his work has not gone unnoticed.

Last month, Woltmann was called into a room with the North Central athletic director and several coaches—where they informed him that he would be would one of six new inductees into the North Central College Athletic Hall of Fame.

"It's awesome. I'm not going to lie. It's overwhelming. It's cool. I get a little emotional thinking about it. It's great, and you know, it's a place that I've worked at that I've loved working at it, and it's kind of nice," said Woltmann. "It's kind of their way of saying, 'Hey, we like you too.'"

Woltmann has captured too many moments even to count over his 44 years at North Central College, but he can recount the stories behind most of the big ones. He remembers wanting to get the fireworks in the background for a shot after North Central won the Little Brass Bell in their annual football battle with Wheaton College.

Woltmann is also especially fond of a photo from the North Central Cardinals' NCAA Division III football championship victory in 2019—showing quarterback Broc Rutter holding the trophy.

Steve Woltmann/North Central College Athletics

"I just love the exuberance of him, of like, 'We finally did it,'" Woltmann said.

There is something extra special about many new moments Woltmann is capturing too.

"I'm photographing children of people I photographed 20, 30 years ago. That's really cool too," Woltmann said. "I'm running into old friends when their children are now competing."

And Woltmann has no plans on calling it quits anytime soon. He still loves his role, and said he wouldn't still be doing it if he didn't.

"I told my son a long time ago, 'Find something that you to do, and you'll never work a day in your life,'" Woltmann said, "and I truly love what I do."

Woltman is being inducted into the North Central College hall of fame, but North Central athletics represent just a part of what he has covered over the years. Woltman has photographed five NBA Championships, five Super Bowls, the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup parades, and much more.