Spectators fill North Avenue Beach to enjoy Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Air Force Thunderbirds blasted across North Avenue Beach Saturday as part of the Chicago Air and Water Show, a beloved Chicago tradition since 1959.

The best seat in the house is anywhere on North Avenue Beach.

"Soon as it opens, we're here. Six o'clock in the morning," said Kevin Carter. "You gotta stake off your area for your family when they get here. You gotta be ready for it."

The audience sits in the sand for a show too big for any screen because it fills the sky,

"This is better because you get to feel the thrusters in your chest," Carter said.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind in the United States. Pilots are the stars of a production with plenty of surround sound.

The action is nearly nonstop and up close, but it's most exciting for first time viewers.

"That's a lot of parachutes right there!" said Max Muzzey.

The Army's Golden Knights bring the twists and turns, but the Air Force Thunderbirds are teh showstoppers.

"Their precision, the way they perform together and the roar of the engines," said Carter. "This is the perfect day for the Air Show.

Anyone who missed the show Saturday has a chance to catch an encore Sunday along the lakefront.