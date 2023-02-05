New North Austin Center brings safe place to play sports, learn after school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a brand new $31 million facility on Chicago's West Side. It is a great place for young people to play multiple sports and do so much more. It came together thanks to the efforts of many, including a now-former Cubs outfielder.

Jason Heyward and others officially cut the ribbon, opening the brand new North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side.

"This community has been waiting for something like this to be here, and now I see them just taking it with open arms and ready to run with that," he said.

It is a beautiful 10 acre campus featuring Chicago's largest indoor soccer field, two full size basketball courts and classrooms. Among other things, it is home to the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy.

Heyward and his wife, Vedrana, the Chicago Fire Foundation, and several other charity groups, including Intentional Sports, helped make this happen.

"This is important just because we love the West Side," said Austin Carr, Intentional Sports president and former Northwestern University wide receiver. "We love inner city youth. And we love sports. Unfortunately the sports industry can bypass communities like Austin, communities like the West Side. And so just giving these kids a safe place to play, that can change lives."

"For Austin it was a football, and for me a soccer ball that has opened doors for my whole 47 years. And kids here, if they don't have something positive to do after school that they fall in love with, they may go and make bad decisions. I would have had my mom not made me go to soccer practice. We want to make it so cool that they want to be here every day," said Intentional Sports founder Andy McDermott.

"It means a lot because normally we don't have this type of places around this area, and now we have one," said Chicago Hope Academy junior Semaj Beecham

Even Jason Heyward was amazed with the finished product. It's a facility to use for years to come.

"This is something that will last forever. There's no time limit on that, and I want it to have that impact," he said.

"It's world class. I"m very happy to be a part of it," said Fire Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson.

"This side is awesome," Heyward said of the sports side of the facility. "But then going in there, I know that that side is going to be so much more important for the kids to have a center to get that done, in the classroom, on the computers. Sharpen that, those tools to come out here and let loose."

And Heyward said he'll even be here offering instruction when he can. The now former Cub still considers Chicago his home, even as he now tries to continue his baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.