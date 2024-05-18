Watch CBS News
Officer stabbed while transporting suspect to jail, Norridge Police say

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

Norridge police officer stabbed during inmate transport
Norridge police officer stabbed during inmate transport 00:26

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Norridge Police officer is hospitalized after he was stabbed by a man he was transporting to jail Saturday evening, police say.  

Police say Norridge officers were transporting a 37-year-old man charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest from the hospital to the Norridge Police Station when the incident happened just before 6 p.m. 

Police say they were heading south on Canfield Avenue near Winnemac Avenue when the accused man "began causing a disturbance in the back seat of the squad car." 

The officer then pulled over to check on the suspect in the back seat. That's when the man stabbed the officer and himself. 

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, police say. He was being treated at a local hospital on Saturday.

The suspect was again placed in custody and was receiving treatment at a local hospital Saturday evening as well. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 9:42 PM CDT

