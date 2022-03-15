'We want to help them protect their country': Norridge Police Department donates bulletproof vests, other supplies, to Ukraine

'It's amazing that everybody wants to help'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, Chicago nonprofit is teaming up with law enforcement across the Chicago area to protect those fighting for Ukraine.

They're collecting and shipping bulletproof vests, 5,000 miles away. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from the Norridge Police Department with a story you'll only see on CBS 2.

The Norridge Police Department is among the departments donating in this effort. Bullet-proof vests will be sent to Poland this Friday, with the goal of protecting those involved in humanitarian efforts and those on the frontlines in Ukraine.

More than a dozen bulletproof vests, line this wall inside the Copernicus Center, a Polish-American non-profit organization in Jefferson Park. Some have come from current and retired Chicago police officers. Helmets and first aid kits have also been donated.

"We are extremely, extremely overwhelmed with the amount of support we're getting," said Zenon Kurdziel, Board of Directors of the Copernicus Foundation.

The Copernicus Foundation Board of Directors decided to get the bulletproof vest donation effort started on March 10th. So far, they have about 80 donated.



"It's amazing that everybody wants to help and everybody wants to get involved because one of these, every single one of these, can save lives," said Kamila Sumelka, Executive Director of the Copernicus Center.

That sentiment is echoed by the Norridge Police Department. They're donating seven bulletproof vests.

"We want to help them protect their country and literally protect their own lives," said Wayne Schober, Deputy Chief at the Norridge Police Department.

All of the vests, helmets and first aid kits will be shipped to Poland on Friday. They'll be brought to the Ukrainian border and distributed to humanitarian workers and those on the frontlines.

"One life that we save is worth the effort that we're putting into this," Kurdziel said.

Some of the Kevlar vests being donated are new. Others have been used. Even if a vest is expired, it's useful.

"It still has the ability to protect you from additional fragments or small pistol rounds," Schober said.

The desire of the Copernicus Center to help those in need, isn't ending with the bulletproof vest donation effort.

The center raised $35,000 this past Sunday with an event showcasing local Polish and Ukrainian performers. The money will be given to vetted organizations helping Ukrainians in need.

The Copernicus Center is still accepting bulletproof vest donations and will do so they say, as long as they're needed in Ukraine.



