Norge Ski Club postpones annual ski jump tournament until February, due to lack of snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lack of snow and wintry weather has prompted the Norge Ski Club to postpone its 118th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove.

The tournament was supposed to be held this weekend, but is being pushed back to Feb. 11 and 12, because the weather so far in January hasn't been cold enough for them to make enough snow.

"The good news is sustained cold temperatures are expected this weekend and next week. That means conditions should allow us to start making snow again. A few inches of snow from Mother Nature look nice – it's not nearly enough snow to create safe conditions for our athletes. It takes tons of snow and grooming to cover the Norge jumps and hills," Norge Ski Club said on their website.

People who already bought buttons and VIP tickets for the tournament will be able to use them on the new dates.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. both days, with opening ceremonies starting at noon.