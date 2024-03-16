Nonprofit assembles spring break food boxes for homeless, at-risk youth

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (CBS) -- Spring break is about a week away for thousands of students across Lake County, Illinois – and one nonprofit is making sure everyone has access to nutritious meals while schools are closed.

At the Biddeford Blankets factory in Green Oaks, parent and student volunteers on Saturday packed about 800 boxes of food for the nonprofit "Fill a Heart 4 Kids."

The nonprofit will distribute the food boxes to dozens of unaccompanied homeless, at-risk, and foster youth.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids supports nearly 2,800 children across Cook and Lake counties. The organization also partners with 32 area schools to distribute the "Soring Break in Box" food packages to the youth who don't have access to food pantries.