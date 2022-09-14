Non-profit to celebrate Latino Business Day with area business owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago group will celebrate Latino Business Day with a gathering of the area's top Latino business owners Wednesday evening.
Chicago's metro Latino gross domestic product is more than $97 million -that's larger than the economy of the state of Hawaii.
The non-profit "Support Latino Business" sponsors the event.
It starts at 6 p.m., at the BMO Harris tower on Canal Street.
We want to let you know that registration for the gathering has already closed.
