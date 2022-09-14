Watch CBS News
Non-profit to celebrate Latino Business Day with area business owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago group will celebrate Latino Business Day with a gathering of the area's top Latino business owners Wednesday evening.

Chicago's metro Latino gross domestic product is more than $97 million -that's larger than the economy of the state of Hawaii.

The non-profit "Support Latino Business" sponsors the event.

It starts at 6 p.m., at the BMO Harris tower on Canal Street.

We want to let you know that registration for the gathering has already closed.

September 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

