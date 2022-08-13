Noche Caribeña kicks off at Navy Pier Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sounds of Puerto Rico's rich musical culture will brightly fill the air at Navy Pier Saturday.
It's called Noche Caribeña and it kicks off at Navy Pier at 5 p.m.
The concert celebrates everything from Afro-Caribbean folk, big band, salsa, and bomba.
The fun will also include the all-female orchestra "Son Divas" from Puerto Rico.
