Watch CBS News
Local News

Noche Caribeña kicks off at Navy Pier Saturday night

/ CBS Chicago

Noche Caribeña happening at Navy Pier Saturday
Noche Caribeña happening at Navy Pier Saturday 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sounds of Puerto Rico's rich musical culture will brightly fill the air at Navy Pier Saturday.

It's called Noche Caribeña and it kicks off at Navy Pier at 5 p.m.

The concert celebrates everything from Afro-Caribbean folk, big band, salsa, and bomba.

The fun will also include the all-female orchestra "Son Divas" from Puerto Rico.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.