No winners for Saturday's $750M Powerball jackpot; next drawing Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No one is waking up a millionaire after there were no winners in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
That jackpot was worth an estimated $750 million. That means the prize is going to get bigger.
In case you may have won a smaller prize, the winning numbers were: 1-12-20-33-66 with the Powerball number of 21.
You'll have another chance to try your luck Monday night.
