No new taxes or fee hikes in proposed Cook County budget, thanks to COVID relief funds, sales tax revenue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Toni Preckwinkle's Cook County budget proposal is in for 2023.

There are no new taxes or fee hikes. The proposal totals $8.75 billion dollars. The plan increases some spending by 8% thanks to federal COVID relief funds and better than expected sales tax revenue.

Some of the funds will be used to recruit new workers. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle wants to hire 200 additional employees on top of the 4,000 vacancies the county needs to fill.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 4:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

