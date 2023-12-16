Chicago says there are no more migrants camped outside of police stations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago announced a major milestone in its ongoing migrant crisis. As of Saturday, the city said there were no longer any asylum seekers camped outside of Chicago police stations.

CBS 2's Sara Machi had the latest.

The city said around 8 a.m. on Saturday that all of its police stations were clear of migrants, but underlining just how fluid the situation was, CBS 2 spotted what appeared to be a family with bags waiting inside the District 12 station. There were also a large number of people arriving Saturday evening at the station.

The city said there are nearly 14,000 migrants in 27 active shelters. About 186 people were still waiting for placement at a shelter at O'Hare International Airport.

The city has taken in nearly 26,000 new arrivals since buses began arriving last year. Two more buses arrived just on Friday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said clearing CPD lobbies has been a priority.

"So, as you know, I inherited this crisis where police districts were established as shelter for families of individuals seeking asylum," Johnson said on Wednesday. "A month ago, we had as many as 4,000."

Plans for two tent sites have stalled in recent weeks. Johnson has been leaned on a coalition of churches to clear the police district lobbies.