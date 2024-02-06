Northern Illinois University expands program to cover tuition, fees for freshmen students

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northern Illinois University announced on Tuesday the expansion of eligibility for a program that offers students an education with no tuition costs or fees for their first year.

NIU's AIM HIGH Huskie Pledge covers costs not met by other financial aid. Families earning a gross adjusted income of $100,000 or less can qualify.

High school seniors must also have at least a 3.0 grade point average to apply.

The grants are good for freshman year and possibly beyond.

In the past, the program's eligibility requirements included a family's adjusted gross income to be at or below $75,000.

The new threshold is effective immediately for students enrolling as a full-time freshman this fall.

Since the program was started in 2020, nearly 3,500 full-time students have qualified and enrolled at NIU.