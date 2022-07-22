NIU Huskies football team holds media day at Harry Caray's with pride in MAC Championship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Thomas Hammock's first two seasons as head football coach in DeKalb, the NIU Huskies went just 5-13 - including going winless in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

But they went 9-5 last year en route to a surprising MAC Championship. And they've got 21 starters back from that team.

On Thursday, the Huskies held their football Chicago media day at Harry Caray's - with Coach Hammock and a few of his players making the trip downtown.

One of the players on hand was quarterback Rocky Lombardi. The Michigan State transfer says he feels much more comfortable in his second year in the offense.

That seems like a good thing, since he led them to a MAC title in year one.

"The coolest part of winning a MAC Championship was seeing everybody's reaction," Lombardi said. "You know, we just talked about how all the players, all the coaches – you saw the parents out there – just how happy they were, and how proud everybody was of themselves and of their teammates – it's pretty special to be a part of."

"One thing when you become a head coach – you have to be a good communicator, and make sure that you have delivered your message to your staff, and they deliver it to the players – and stay diligent with that message. You know, we've been able to do that consistently for the first three years," added Coach Hammock. "I love building things, and it's been good to build this program back up."