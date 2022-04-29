Three boys charged after fight in bathroom at Niles West High School sends another boy to hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three boys from Niles West High School in Skokie are facing battery charges, after a fight in the boys' bathroom on Thursday sent another boy to the hospital with facial injuries.

Skokie Police said all three boys were taken into custody after the fight, and charged with battery, and have been referred to Juvenile Court.

In a letter to parents, Niles West Principal Dr. Karen Ritter said one student needed medical attention after the fight, but was released from the hospital on the same day. Police said the victim in the fight suffered facial injuries.

"We are appalled by this behavior and denounce any type of violence at Niles West. Misconduct such as fighting disrupts the learning environment for students and staff. We assure you that this is an isolated incident and the safety of our students and staff is not in jeopardy," Ritter wrote.

Ritter said the school cannot provide some details of the fight, but sought to quell growing rumors about how badly the victim was injured, and how many people attacked him.

After the fight, some social media posts had said 13 students jumped the boy, and he was "beaten so badly that his life is on the line."

The principal said no weapons, including bricks or knives, were used in the fight, and no student was left on life support or in a coma. She also denied the fight involved 10-15 students, and said no staff members had been injured.

The school is also reviewing the incident to determine disciplinary action, including possible suspensions or expulsions.

Meantime, in order to increase security at the school, Ritter said additional personnel will monitor all bathrooms in the building until the end of the school year, along with the security guard regularly stationed in the hallways.

"We will be locking some bathrooms to only have access to primary locations of the building to maximize supervision," Ritter said in the letter to parents. "We will increase adult presence in the hallway to ensure student and staff safety. The administration will solicit staff volunteers to assist in monitoring hallways and bathrooms."