Niles police to begin Walk and Talk initiative to build community relationships this spring

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- Niles police are taking an old-school approach to getting to know their communities.

It's called "Walk and Talk".

Starting this spring, Niles officers will park their cars or get off their bikes and walk around their neighborhoods talking to residents and businesses.

The goal is to build relationships leading to safer communities.

The program is modeled after the concept of the "beat cop" from years ago where officers walked their beats getting to know people and solving their problems.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 7:29 AM

