Niles police hosting catalytic converter spray painting event to help curb thefts
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- The Niles Police Department wants to help protect your car from thieves.
It's hosting a catalytic converter theft deterrent event this afternoon.
Anyone can swing by Cassidy Tire and Service near Harlem and Dempster from noon to 3 p.m.
The police department will spray paint your car's catalytic converter so thieves can't sell them.
