Watch CBS News
Local News

Niles police hosting catalytic converter spray painting event to help curb thefts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Niles police hosting catalytic converter event
Niles police hosting catalytic converter event 00:24

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- The Niles Police Department wants to help protect your car from thieves.

It's hosting a catalytic converter theft deterrent event this afternoon.

Anyone can swing by Cassidy Tire and Service near Harlem and Dempster from noon to 3 p.m.

The police department will spray paint your car's catalytic converter so thieves can't sell them.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.