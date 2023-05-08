Cow running through Niles needs your help for a name
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Remember that the cow seen running through the streets of Niles?
She could finally have a name.
CBS 2 showed you this video of a high school senior prank gone wrong a few weeks ago, when the cow escaped from students at Northridge Prep.
After finally getting wrangled, the heifer found a home with the Hooved Animal Humane Society.
They've been suggesting people donate $5.00 then add a comment on their Facebook page with a possible name. The Hooved Animal Humane Society will draw a winner Monday
.
