Cow running through Niles needs your help for a name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Remember that the cow seen running through the streets of Niles?

She could finally have a name.

CBS 2 showed you this video of a high school senior prank gone wrong a few weeks ago, when the cow escaped from students at Northridge Prep.

After finally getting wrangled, the heifer found a home with the Hooved Animal Humane Society.

They've been suggesting people donate $5.00 then add a comment on their Facebook page with a possible name. The Hooved Animal Humane Society will draw a winner Monday

The Niles cow (heifer) we took in is doing great, and her personality is starting to shine. See her come to greet the staff. Posted by Hooved Animal Humane Society on Saturday, May 6, 2023

