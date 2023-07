Cow who ran through Chicago suburb after senior prank has been adopted

Cow who ran through Chicago suburb after senior prank has been adopted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may remember this cow that took off running through a Niles neighborhood in a senior prank gone wrong.

It took a lot of people to safely wrangle her back in April.

There was even a contest to name her: Blossom.

Well, the Hooved Animal Humane Society said Blossom has been adopted and is at her forever home.