Nikki Haley dropping out of GOP presidential race

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is suspending her bid for the Republican presidential nomination, according to CBS News sources familiar with the matter.

Haley is to deliver remarks to the press Wednesday morning in Charleston, in her home state of South Carolina.

The news of her dropping out was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

-- This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 5:16 AM CST

