Night Out in the Parks series kicks off at 3 Chicago parks

Night Out in the Parks kicks off for Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Head to a Chicago Park for the Night Out in the Parks series beginning Friday evening in three locations.

Friday's free events include the Friday night "Silent Movie Series" at Indian Boundary Park.

You can also check out the "Astronomy in the Parks" at Smith Park, and the "Poetry of Friendship" at Mandrake Park.

Night Out in the Parks continues through next Wednesday.

You can find a full list of events here.