Night Out in the Parks series kicks off at 3 Chicago parks

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Night Out in the Parks kicks off for Chicago Park District
Night Out in the Parks kicks off for Chicago Park District 03:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Head to a Chicago Park for the Night Out in the Parks series beginning Friday evening in three locations.

Friday's free events include the Friday night "Silent Movie Series" at Indian Boundary Park.

You can also check out the "Astronomy in the Parks" at Smith Park, and the "Poetry of Friendship" at Mandrake Park.

Night Out in the Parks continues through next Wednesday.

You can find a full list of events here

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

