Just over a year old, NICU at Silver Cross Hospital is fulfilling a critical need

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- While many relax at home during the nighttime hours, there is likely a flurry of activity at a hospital nearby – some crying, and some cooing.

September is NICU Awareness Month. So CBS 2 decided to honor a few people who make sacrifices to be there for the littlest of patients. CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited the neonatal intensive care unit at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Inside Silver Cross Hospital, the neonatal intensive care crew is barely out of its infancy – a little over a year old.

"We've added to our team lots of other disciplines - speech, physical therapy, respiratory therapy," said NICU nurse Debbie Tenuta.

Last summer, CBS 2 showed you how Silver Cross ramped up its critical care capabilities. Staff tripled, special equipment was ordered, and 24 tiny beds were installed to create Will County's first and only level three neonatal intensive care unit.

Level three means babies like Lillian, whose family we met, are able to receive ventilation and other support for days, weeks, and even months at a time.

Victory: "What do you think is the biggest misconception about life in the NICU?"

Tenuta: "I think people just think that we rock babies all day long."

That is hardly the case. The tiny patients can need suctioning, IVs, and X-rays - cautious tender loving care that can be draining.

Add a 60-mile commute to the mis for neonatologist Dr. Anita Gupta. She is not the only one with a long ride.

"On good days - it takes me one and a half hours, from one way," Gupta said.

"Sometimes it takes me 42 miles to decompress and leave work at work," added Tenuta.

It is exhausting, but the nonstop staff isn't slowing down. Training for a new treatment called body cooling is almost complete.

"We've transferred five babies out with that here, so it has now let us know that we need that equipment here," said Silver Cross NICU director Peggy Farrell.

Demand will grow even more after that skill is added. There is already talk of physical expansion.

That is why Farrell just hired more people.

Before the NICU opened, transferring babies having difficulties or born premature to Chicago or Peoria hospitals happened all the time. Over the past year, 75 families were able to stay put.

"So we got to keep them in the area; in the community, where they can come be with their babies; be close to home," said Farrell.

The appreciation doesn't go unnoticed.

"Through their tears and through their words," said Tenuta.