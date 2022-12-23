NICU babies at Lurie Children's get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

NICU babies at Lurie's get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

NICU babies at Lurie's get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

NICU babies at Lurie's get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Old Saint Nick took some time ahead of his big night to bring cheer to Lurie Children's Hospital.

To make sure every child has a Merry Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the babies in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit.

Some of the babies have compromised immune systems, so Santa and Mrs. Claus had to wear protective gear over their red suits, but you can tell the children were very happy to see them.

Look who stopped by! Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special visit to our patients in the NICU celebrating their first Christmas. #NICU #santa #firstchristmas Posted by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Friday, December 23, 2022