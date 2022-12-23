NICU babies at Lurie Children's get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Old Saint Nick took some time ahead of his big night to bring cheer to Lurie Children's Hospital.
To make sure every child has a Merry Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the babies in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit.
Some of the babies have compromised immune systems, so Santa and Mrs. Claus had to wear protective gear over their red suits, but you can tell the children were very happy to see them.
