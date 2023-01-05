Nicor wants to raise its natural gas rates
CHICAGO (CBS) – It could cost more to heat your home this time next year if you're a Nicor customer.
The gas company filed a request with the state's Commerce Commission to raise natural gas rates.
If it goes through, it would add just over $9 a month to the average bill, starting next January.
Nicor said its natural gas rates are still the lowest in Illinois.
