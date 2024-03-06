Watch CBS News
Nicor Gas warns utility work might produce smell northwest of Chicago

By Ashley Schiedenhelm

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in McHenry County might have noticed an unusual smell Wednesday.

Nicor Gas announced it is conducting utility work near Richmond and Spring Grove. The company said crews are transferring a natural gas odorant called mercaptan – a sulfur-containing compound used to give natural gas a detectable odor for safety reasons.

The excess smell may linger in the surrounding area, Nicor said.

Nicor Gas said there is no need for concern, but they will investigate any natural gas odor reports just to be safe.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 4:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

