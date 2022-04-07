Nicor Gas assisting customers with additional services through new support program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nicor Gas announced it's launching a community help program that will provide additional resources to customers.

The Community Connection Center, or C3 for short, will specialize in helping customers experiencing hardship get access to basic needs such as housing, food, and federal funding along with energy efficiency, bill pay, and other essentials. The service will be detailed for customers and help them connect with community partners including the Salvation Army and United Way.

The company says they've created the new pilot program in response to price increases to goods and services caused by global conflicts.

"Our communities are facing challenging times as the costs of consumer goods and services continue to rise," said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "As longtime members and a source of stability in the communities we serve, we at Nicor Gas understand and want to assist our customers in overcoming these financial hurdles."

The goal of the program is to help customers save money and provide them with the services they need immediately.

"This is just one way that Nicor Gas is trying to go above and beyond the traditional customer service experience to ensure that no family in the Nicor Gas community is left behind," Hudson said.

Customers interested in learning more about the service can contact Nicor's C3 team through email at cccinfo@nicorgas.com, or submit an assistance request form at www.nicorgas.com/CCC. A representative will reach out directly to identify support options.