First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues, rain chances sneak in later in the day

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More clouds today but rain chances look to hold off until overnight.

Scattered showers return Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs.  

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 75.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low near 60.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. High 76.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 6:08 AM

