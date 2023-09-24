First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues, rain chances sneak in later in the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More clouds today but rain chances look to hold off until overnight.
Scattered showers return Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. High 75.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low near 60.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. High 76.
