First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues, rain chances sneak in later in the day

First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues, rain chances later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More clouds today but rain chances look to hold off until overnight.

Scattered showers return Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 75.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low near 60.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. High 76.

