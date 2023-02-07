With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams

With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams

With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NHL trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but Blackhawks fans likely only have five more home games left to see Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane with the team.

Both have been open with trade possibilities. Kane says his agent has been taking calls from interested teams.

"You know, try to go about my business playing hockey, but I mean, definitely had some internal talks with my agent, and I'm sure at some point, I'll probably catch up with Kyle or whoever here – and see how it goes," Kane said. "We still have to decide if we're getting to that point yet, so, you know, I think there's definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing and could be exciting, so yeah, I'm trying to see."

One of those five home games before the March deadline is Tuesday against the Ducks.