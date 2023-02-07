Watch CBS News
Sports

With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams
With NHL trade deadline coming, Patrick Kane says agent has been talking to other teams 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NHL trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but Blackhawks fans likely only have five more home games left to see Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane with the team.

Both have been open with trade possibilities. Kane says his agent has been taking calls from interested teams.

"You know, try to go about my business playing hockey, but I mean, definitely had some internal talks with my agent, and I'm sure at some point, I'll probably catch up with Kyle or whoever here – and see how it goes," Kane said. "We still have to decide if we're getting to that point yet, so, you know, I think there's definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing and could be exciting, so yeah, I'm trying to see."

One of those five home games before the March deadline is Tuesday against the Ducks.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 8:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.