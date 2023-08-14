Ngakoue, Bears prepare for joint practices with Colts ahead of 2nd preseason game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears defense racked up eight sacks in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

That's nearly half of their season total from last year when the defense recorded 20 sacks, the lowest total in the NFL.

That performance drove the Bears to sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The pass rusher was not on the field against the Titans after he had just joined the team less than a week earlier. But the veteran was back practicing at Halas Hall on Monday where the Bears had to move indoors because of the weather.

The Bears are heading to Indianapolis later this week for two joint practices with the Colts, Ngakoue's former team.

He's excited to be reuniting so soon with the Colts.

"A lot of good dudes that I played with on that team, you know, built a lot of relationships over there, so I'm just excited to be able to go say 'Hi' and practice with those guys," Ngakoue said. "There's always motivation when I hit the field, just trying to represent the organization as best I can and represent the name on the back of my jersey as best I can. I take my practice reps like game reps. I don't wait till the game comes to try and turn it on. I try to turn it on every time I touch the field."

Several players sat out for last Saturday's game, including safety Jaquan Brisker, who was still not participating in practice on Monday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he's not sure if players dealing with injuries will travel to Indianapolis. But the players that will are looking forward to lining up against new faces, especially those on the defensive line.

"The benefit is they don't know what you're gonna do," said defensive tackle Andrew Billings. "I know what [offensive lineman] Cody Whitehair's gonna do. He knows what I'm gonna do. So it keeps you thinking. Now I'm going up against a guy that I don't know nothing about. I haven't watched any film. He hasn't watched any film on me, so you kinda get away with your little vet techniques and things like that when you go up against somebody else."

Eberflus said he's looking forward to seeing how players fair with one-on-one scenarios.

"It's great that our guys get to go against a different team," he said. "And I'm excited about it."