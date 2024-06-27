NFL player Damar Hamlin in Chicago to raise awareness for cardio conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — An NFL player who became a household name during a play last season that went terribly wrong, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, is raising awareness about cardio conditions, meeting local patients, and offering help.

At first glance, it may look like your average huddle, complete with a pro football player, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, but what brings this group of strangers together is that they've all dealt with life-altering cardio conditions.

One of them almost died live on national television. During a Monday Night Football match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle.

After recovering for months, the safety would eventually return to the field, and the experience now gives Hamlin purpose.

The player met with fans and hosted a candid conversation at Willis Tower as part of the Abbott Heart Mates Program, allowing patients to connect and gain support from others who have gone through similar traumatic cardio situations.

"Building that community of support is very important. I know how important it is because my team was big on my journey of recovery," Hamlin said.

"It's a safe space where they can openly talk about the difficulties and challenges, but also the victories and the highs," said Dr. Nadim Geloo, Senior Medical Director of Abbott Structural Heart Business.

Outreach to those with this shared and unique experience kept the Bills' player busy. He started his day at Lurie Children's Hospital and paid a visit to 14-year-old Jaden, who was recently diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and is currently in heart failure.

The surprise visit gave the teen a much-needed morale boost.

"I told him enjoy the tough moments of this journey because one day, they will be a distant memory," Hamlin said.

This outreach is something, Hamlin said, will be a lifelong mission.