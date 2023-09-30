Heavy rain brings flash floods to New York City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flash flooding in New York Friday was so bad it brought some parts of The City That Never Sleeps to a standstill. A month's worth of rain fell in three hours, leaving cars, people and the subway all under water.

A state of emergency was declared in New York Friday as the record-breaking rainfall flooded streets, homes and even airport terminals.

"The bottom line is we're here to help New Yorkers get through what is a life threatening rainfall event," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The flooding paralyzed transportation. In New York City, water flowed into the usually busy subways from every direction -- down the stairs and from the ceilings -- disrupting services. The buses were also inundated, and on the streets only a few cars were able to get through. But plenty of trash could be seen floating.

Officials pleaded with residents to stay home during the storm.

"This rain condition that we are experiencing is something that we cannot take lightly," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Those who didn't or couldn't were trapped.

Some used a frontloader to help the stranded. One man was seen carrying a driver from his car back to safety.

The flooding caused delays at LaGuardia Airport where at least one terminal was closed and partially under water.

In Chicago flights to New York City were delayed and canceled, leaving some like David Shapiro stuck.

"Hopefully I make it into New York City," he said. "Getting into New York is step number one. Getting to where I need to go is step number two."

New York State deployed the National Guard as well as pumps to help with the flooding response.