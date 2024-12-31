Couple gets married at Chicago area hospital on New Year's Eve before doctors induce labor for mom

Expecting birth of first daughter, couple ties the knot at hospital on New Year's Eve

Expecting birth of first daughter, couple ties the knot at hospital on New Year's Eve

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- New Year's Eve at 7 a.m. isn't the time most would pick to get married, but it made perfect sense for a couple from Bolingbrook.

Brittany Kolawole and Anthony Hawkins tied the knot Tuesday morning in Hinsdale – at a hospital of all places.

A lot of emotion is tied up in any wedding.

"You know that emoji where the head explodes? That's what's going on right now," Kolawole said.

Kolawole promises it's a good feeling.

"Like Niagara falls of happiness," she said.

Hawkins has never had a New Year's Eve quite like this one.

"Just bubbling full of joy and excitement," Hawkins said.

The couple chose the date of their wedding, but the venue was born of necessity.

"My delivery doctor is down here, all my nurses, the whole labor delivery is here," Kolawole said.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale Hospital is not the setting they planned, but the option an OBGYN recommended.

"We decided let's have a wedding first, and then we can have the baby later," she said.

The couple has four boys and soon a baby girl – who's patiently waiting for her parents to finish their vows before doctors induce labor for Kolawole.

"It's just the baby girl part that adds the extra icing and the extra cherry on top," Hawkins said.

The wedding ceremony was in the hospital chapel, but the reception was held in the delivery room.

"She's been beautiful all day, but now she's comfortable," Hawkins said.

Now that they're married, the dress code is relaxed – and so is mom.

"Now I'm getting ready to have breakfast, and then have my princess, hopefully by the end of the day," Kolawole said.

A new beginning and new baby to ring in a new year.

Hawkins and Kolawole said they planned to name their daughter Princess Anyiah.