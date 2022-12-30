CPD Supt. Brown to hold press conference on New Year's Eve safety plans Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Another year is almost in the books.
As many prepare for New Year's Eve, the Chicago Police Department wants to make sure you're starting 2023 off safely.
Supt. David Brown is expected to go over public safety plans ahead of new year's celebrations.
A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the city's public safety headquarters.
