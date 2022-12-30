Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD Supt. Brown to hold press conference on New Year's Eve safety plans Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD Supt. Brown to hold press conference for New year's Eve safety
CPD Supt. Brown to hold press conference for New year's Eve safety 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another year is almost in the books.

As many prepare for New Year's Eve, the Chicago Police Department wants to make sure you're starting 2023 off safely.

Supt. David Brown is expected to go over public safety plans ahead of new year's celebrations.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the city's public safety headquarters. 

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.