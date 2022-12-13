Free New Year's Eve rides from the CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is offering free rides on one of the busiest nights of the season - New Year's Eve.

Rides will be free starting at 10:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. New Year's Day.

"We want to continue spreading the word so Chicago residents and visitors can take advantage of this option and make the most of their New Year's Eve and ring in 2023 safely," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

Visit CTA's website for bus and train routes for New Year's Eve.

