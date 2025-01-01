Map shows where 1 killed, 15 wounded in Chicago shootings from New Year's Eve night through New Year's Day morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings across the city between late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The victims range in age from 18 to 46.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, with two gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 15 other people were wounded between late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day:

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South State Street, when someone in a white vehicle shot him in the ankle. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Division Street, when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Around 2:35 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was traveling in a car in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue, when someone in a white vehicle shot her in the hand. The victim took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Around 2:45 a.m., a 44-year-old man was inside a home in the 3100 block of South Green Street, when an unidentified male gunman shot him and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Around 2:50 a.m., a 43-year-old woman got into an argument with a 38-year-old man inside a home in the 1200 block of South Sawyer Avenue, when the man shot the woman multiple times and ran off. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Around 3 a.m., a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were inside a home in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Avenue, when they got into an argument with two men. The argument turned physical, when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old man in the shoulder. The woman took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Around 3:05 a.m., a 30-year-old man was standing outside in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue, when someone in a red vehicle shot him in the face. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 3:10 a.m., a 46-year-old man was standing outside in the 7000 block of South Eberhart Avenue, when a 32-year-old man shot him in the foot. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Police arrested the 32-year-old man as he tried to flee, and charges were pending.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was at a home in the 6600 block of South State Street, when someone shot him in the leg and ran off. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Around 4:20 a.m., a 24-year-old man was inside a home in the 6900 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when someone shot him in the left ankle. The victim took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Around 4:25 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was inside a home in the 13100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when someone shot her in the arm. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Around 4:30 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was standing in the lobby of an apartment building in the first block of North Latrobe Avenue, when someone shot her in the leg and foot. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Around 4:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when someone shot him in the left hand. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

At an unknown time on Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old man was walking at an unknown location, when a black SUV pulled up and someone shot him in the left arm. The victim took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Around 8:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 5600 block of South Throop Street, when someone shot him in the left knee. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.