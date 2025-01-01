Temperature drop, flurries to start 2025 in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's noticeably colder for the first day of 2025 in Chicago.

Below-freezing highs with chilly west winds arrive on Wednesday. A few flurries are possible at times during the day with a high of 29 degrees.

Temperatures turn even colder late in the week, falling into the middle 20s with lows in the teens.

A few snow chances are on the horizon for the first week of the new year. The first one develops Thursday afternoon into the evening. Snow totals generally stay under 2 inches, with the higher amounts south of I-80 and the lesser amounts near Chicago. Snow tapers off late Thursday night and sunshine returns for the start of the weekend.

The next opportunity for snow develops late Sunday into Monday. The best chance of accumulating snow stays to the south of Chicago. Below-average temperatures continue for the first half of January.