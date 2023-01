Ribbon-cutting for new public safety training center happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are coming together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new public safety training center Wednesday.

It's happening near Kilbourn and Chicago Avenue on the city's West Side.

The ceremony is at 11 a.m.