New VNA health care clinic opens in Joliet

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new health care center has opened in Joliet and is expected to help thousands of patients over the next few years.

Local and state leaders and VNA Health Care staff had a ribbon cutting outside of the clinic on Jefferson Street near Midland Avenue. The 14,000-square-foot building will significantly expand VNA services to the community.

"Over the next two years, the health center will provide services like primary care, obstetrics, pediatric services, and mental and behavioral health for thousands of people here in northern Illinois," said U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville).

The clinic also has 26 exam rooms and a drive-thru pharmacy.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 5:16 PM

