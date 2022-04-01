Hazing incident gets boys' varsity lacrosse team at New Trier High School placed on probation

WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) -- The boys' varsity lacrosse team at New Trier Township High School has been placed on probation because of an off-campus hazing incident earlier this month.

New Trier reported in a letter to parents that it had investigated a "serious and disturbing hazing incident" that happened at an off-campus party attended by members of the boys' lacrosse team. Following the investigation, which continued through spring break, the team has been placed on probation for the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons.

CBS 2 has received the video, which is quite disturbing and which we are choosing not to air.

"We want to make it clear: Hazing is a serious violation of our values and school policies and will not be tolerated," read the letter from District Supt. Paul Salley, Winnetka Campus Principal Denise Dubravec, and Athletic Director Augie Fontanetta. "We expect every New Trier student to feel safe and respected as part of our culture of dignity and belonging. The behavior that our investigation has uncovered is appalling, and we are working to ensure it will never happen again."

While the team is on probation, it will be barred from out-of-state competitions, and it has forfeited participation in out-of-state games over spring break. The team also may not hold any social gatherings off campus.

The investigation is not over, and if other serious infractions are uncovered or occur, the rest of the team's season will be called off altogether.

The students themselves have also been punished with "significant consequences." The officials declined in the letter to discuss disciplinary measures for individual students.

"The behavior that took place does not represent the values and heart of our school and our community, and the consequences reflect the serious nature of the incident," the letter read. "This one incident also should not overshadow the accomplishments of our thousands of student athletes and coaches, who demonstrate our values as they compete each day."

The school currently remains on spring break. Next Thursday, New Trier is set to play next at York High School in Elmhurst.