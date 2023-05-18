Watch CBS News
Allies of Brandon Johnson propose new tax plan towards wealthy people, businesses

By CBS Chicago Team

Mayor Johnson's allies propose new tax plan to address crime, poverty
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bold new proposal from allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson suggests that the city raise taxes on wealthy people and businesses to address the underlying causes of crime and poverty.

The report was created by the Action Center on Race and the Economy - along with the People's Unity Platform.

The organizations recommend putting together $12 billion in taxes and spending cuts to fund public libraries, parks, after-school programs, and neighborhood re-investments.

The authors went on to acknowledge that it is an ambitious plan.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:41 AM

