New Social Security office opens in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Did you lose your social security card? Don't worry, a new social security office on the Southwest Side has got you covered.

In the Back of the Yards neighborhood, the new office has opened on the corner of Ashland Avenue and 53rd Street. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on how to replace or request a new card, visit the Social Security Office website.