What families need to know about the new version of FAFSA

What families need to know about the new version FAFSA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, the U.S. Department of Education launched a new, simpler version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid better known as FAFSA.

However, some families seeking financial aid for their children are still hitting roadblocks.

To help make sense of the process is Michelle Trame from the University of Illinois, who talked about the changes to FAFSA and what families should know as they complete the paperwork.