New senior housing development to break ground in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- For the first time in more than 50 years - a new housing development is coming for seniors in Aurora.
The 1449 Senior Estates subdivision will feature 70 new ranch-style units, 50 duplexes, and 20-single family homes.
It will also feature multiple indoor and outdoor community recreational spaces.
Aurora city leaders will gather later this afternoon to break ground on the project.
