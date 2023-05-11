New senior housing development to break ground in Aurora

New senior subdivision coming to Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- For the first time in more than 50 years - a new housing development is coming for seniors in Aurora.

The 1449 Senior Estates subdivision will feature 70 new ranch-style units, 50 duplexes, and 20-single family homes.

It will also feature multiple indoor and outdoor community recreational spaces.

Aurora city leaders will gather later this afternoon to break ground on the project.