New senior housing development to break ground in Aurora

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- For the first time in more than 50 years - a new housing development is coming for seniors in Aurora.

The 1449 Senior Estates subdivision will feature 70 new ranch-style units, 50 duplexes, and 20-single family homes.

It will also feature multiple indoor and outdoor community recreational spaces.

Aurora city leaders will gather later this afternoon to break ground on the project.

May 11, 2023

