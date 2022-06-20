Watch CBS News
New security measures at Pritzker Pavilion reduce number of entrances

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading to a concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Chicago, expect some new security measures. 

Starting Wednesday, visitors can no longer access the pavilion from Michigan Avenue. 

For any event, visitors have to enter through the gates on either Randolph or Monrow or from the Milliennium garage. 

Guards will also search bags and use handheld metal detectors, so it might take extra time to get inside. 

